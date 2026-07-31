Day after changing X bio, Shehzad Poonawalla quits BJP

New Delhi: Prominent BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has quit the party, reports said on Friday morning, July 31. This comes a day after Poonawalla changed his bio on his X handle, removing ‘BJP National Spokesperson’.

He also highlighted his updated bio, which reads thus: “Religion: Islam, Culture: Hindu, ideology: Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi.”

Poonawalla reportedly cited personal reasons for his decision. More details are awaited.

He had recently shared a clip from an earlier interview with a TV channel where he can be heard saying that it was time for him to move on from active politics.

There has been no official confirmation from either the BJP or Poonawalla yet. An official statement is expected soon. Poonawalla is the younger brother of political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla. The two brothers had a fallout after Shehzad quit the Congress and inched closer to the BJP.