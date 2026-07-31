Day after changing X bio, Shehzad Poonawalla quits BJP

Poonawalla reportedly cited personal reasons for his decision. More details are awaited.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
BJP leader addressing media with hands raised, seated at a table with BJP and lotus symbols in the backgr.
Shehzad Poonawalla

New Delhi: Prominent BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has quit the party, reports said on Friday morning, July 31. This comes a day after Poonawalla changed his bio on his X handle, removing ‘BJP National Spokesperson’.

He also highlighted his updated bio, which reads thus: “Religion: Islam, Culture: Hindu, ideology: Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi.”

Poonawalla reportedly cited personal reasons for his decision. More details are awaited.

Subhan Bakery

He had recently shared a clip from an earlier interview with a TV channel where he can be heard saying that it was time for him to move on from active politics.

There has been no official confirmation from either the BJP or Poonawalla yet. An official statement is expected soon. Poonawalla is the younger brother of political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla. The two brothers had a fallout after Shehzad quit the Congress and inched closer to the BJP.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button