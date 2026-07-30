Against all odds, Majid Magray set to lead India at Lord’s

New Delhi: For years, every training session meant travelling more than 50 kilometres as there was hardly any infrastructure for differently abled cricketers in Kashmir.

The long commute, limited facilities, and five years of waiting for an India cap could have broken Majid Magray’s resolve. Instead, they shaped the player who will now lead India in the upcoming Mixed Disability Cricket Series against England, culminating at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on August 19.

“I started in 2018. Our infrastructure is very limited in Kashmir. We have to travel 50-60 kms for practice. We have to prepare well. We have to play here and there. It is a big thing for us,” Majid told PTI.

The 16-member Indian team, announced by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI), will play a seven-match T20I series across Derby, Leicester, Hove, Arundel, and Lord’s from August 5 to 19.

For Majid, captaining India is the culmination of a journey that began in 2018 and tested his patience before he finally made his debut in 2023.

“You will only move forward when you face difficulties. I was trying to join the team since 2018. I struggled for five years. My family supported me. My father and mother supported me; my brother also supported me a lot. It is like a dream to play at Lord’s,” he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir cricketer believes disability cricket has evolved rapidly since India won the Physical Disability World Series in 2019.

“It is increasing day by day. After 2019, India won the World Cup (Series). Since then, there has been a lot of competition. There are ups and downs, but the boys have not given up their hard work,” he said.

Majid, who draws inspiration from India captain Rohit Sharma, hopes his journey encourages more youngsters from Jammu and Kashmir to take up the sport.

Vice-captain Sai Akash Saivamani, meanwhile, has already experienced the thrill of playing at Lord’s, having played in 2025. The Tamil Nadu cricketer said the unique format of mixed disability cricket makes the experience even more special.

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“I have played at Lord’s in 2025. It is a good environment. It is mixed disability cricket. Some are physically disabled, some are deaf. It is a good experience. Everyone gets equal opportunities,” he said.

The format brings together players with different disabilities in one squad, making communication and mutual understanding just as important as having cricket skills.

“Everyone has a different background. They don’t know our culture. We faced a lot of difficulties. We are trying to understand each other’s culture. Some are physically disabled, some are deaf. We are trying to understand each other,” he said.

Sai Akash says his biggest motivation comes from within.

“I want to change myself. I am my own role model,” he said.

Confident that the game is headed in the right direction, he added: “The future is very bright, with a lot of new countries also coming in. I see that the road ahead is pretty bright, and we are all excited about it.”

Fielding coach Rohit Sharma believes the players heading to England are far better equipped than ever before, with the gap in facilities between disability and able-bodied cricket steadily narrowing.

“We use a Kookaburra ball to practice and play. We are provided with proper grounds to train, so the facilities and hospitality that able-bodied cricketers have, we also have the same here. There’s not much difference, as the sponsors are trying to provide us with all these facilities,” he said.

Rohit, who has been with the team for the last four years, said playing at Lord’s remains a dream for every cricketer and is confident the side can make the most of the opportunity.

“It is a dream for every cricketer to play at Lord’s… I hope we will do well in the future,” he said.