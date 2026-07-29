RCB becomes world’s first cricket brand worth USD 300 million

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru has become the world’s first cricket team with a brand value of over USD 300 million while IPL’s business enterprise value has climbed to a whopping USD 20.6 billion, according to study released by global investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

The bank’s 2026 Brand Valuation Report said the IPL’s value as a business grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to USD 20.6 billion, marking a second successive year of double-digit growth.

The league’s stand-alone brand value also rose by 10.3 per cent to USD 4.3 billion. Since 2023, the IPL has added more than USD 1.1 billion in brand value.

RCB retained the No. 1 spot among IPL franchises with a value of USD 312 million, a 16 per cent jump from USD 269 million in 2025, becoming the first cricket team to breach the USD 300 million milestone.

Mumbai Indians remained second with a brand value of USD 264 million, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (USD 245 million) and Chennai Super Kings (USD 244 million).

The study noted that landmark ownership transactions during the year further strengthened the league’s commercial appeal.

RCB was acquired by a consortium comprising Blackstone, Bolt Ventures, Aditya Birla Group and Times of India Group at a reported valuation of USD 1.78 billion while Rajasthan Royals changed hands at a reported valuation of USD 1.65 billion, establishing new benchmarks.

The study also highlighted the IPL’s growing digital footprint. According to official broadcaster JioStar’s data, which has been cited in the study, the 2026 season reached 1.06 billion screens, with overall viewership increasing seven per cent year-on-year.

“I always believed the IPL would become one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world. I just didn’t think it would happen this quickly,” said Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia, whose franchise’s valuation has grown from USD 76 million in 2008 to USD 158 million in 2026.

“Today, when you see institutional investors looking at franchises and global capital entering the space, it validates the conviction we had back in 2008,” he added.

Connected TV emerged as the fastest-growing platform with a 26 per cent rise in reach, even as linear television ratings declined by 18.8 per cent.

The digital-led growth, coupled with premium partnerships and media rights, helped push the league’s total revenues beyond USD 1.8 billion during the season, further reinforcing the IPL’s position as one of the fastest-growing sports leagues globally.

“The IPL has changed the way sport is viewed in India. It’s created careers, inspired investment, encouraged other leagues and built sporting brands that millions of people genuinely care about,” said Wadia.