Video: Huge python spotted at Hyderabad’s KBR National Park

Hyderabad: Visitors at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills have witnessed an unusual sight after around 20-foot-long python was spotted inside the park.
On the morning of Saturday, July 18, the python slowly crossed one of the walking tracks while morning walkers watched from a safe distance. Owing to its large size, the reptile took several moments to move across the entire path.
Many visitors captured the python at Hyderabad’s KBR National Park on their mobile phones. Later, the videos went viral across social media.
Despite being located in the middle of Hyderabad, KBR National Park is home to a wide range of birds, animals and reptiles.
Wildlife experts advise visitors not to approach or disturb wild animals if they are spotted. They also recommend informing the forest department immediately so that the situation can be handled safely.