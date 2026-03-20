Hyderabad: Snake found on Telangana Assembly premises

Some media persons took the video of the constable holding the snake and asked him to handle it careful.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th March 2026 2:11 pm IST
Traffic constable holds the snake found on Telangana Assembly
Traffic constable holds the snake found on Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: A snake was found on the premises of the Telangana Assembly on Friday, March 20, while the Budget Session was underway, creating panic among the staff and visitors.

The snake was spotted near the media point. However, a traffic constable stationed there reacted quickly and caught hold of the snake. Click here to watch the video

Some media persons took a video of the constable holding the snake and asked him to handle it carefully.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Telangana Assembly budget session

The snake was spotted while Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikrmarka was presenting the state budget in the Assembly. It is estimated at Rs 3,24,234 crore, with revenue expenditure pegged at Rs 2,34,406 crore and capital expenditure at Rs 47,267 crore. The per capita income stands at Rs 4,18,931, reflecting a growth rate of 10.2 per cent.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th March 2026 2:11 pm IST

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