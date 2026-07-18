If you are a football fan and have been very tired lately, be assured! That is the case with every fan residing in India right now. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the time difference is brutal. You might have dragged yourself through midnights and survived on sheer willpower in the morning.
Well, consider this as your ultimate reward.
In a massive win, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department has officially granted permission for licensed bars, clubs, and microbreweries across Hyderabad to extend their operating hours until 3 am for the FIFA World Cup final. The final will be on the intervening night of Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20.
Following this green light, Hyderabad has gone all out. The city’s social venues are not just staying open; they are going to transform into high-energy stadiums. So, whether you want to support your team with hundreds of fans chanting or calmly observe the tactical play with coffee in hand, there is a venue for you.
Siasat.com has created your definitive roadmap to the absolute best spots in the city to watch Spain and Argentina battle for the ultimate prize.
8 best spots to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in Hyderabad
1. Ru- Craft Bar
Date and time- July 19, 11:30 pm to July 20, 3 am
Location- Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills
Entry- For reservations, call 7331117812
2. Artisan Kitchen and Bar
Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am to 4:30 am
Location- Krishnaja Hills, Miyapur
Entry- Reservations only on 9492366663
3. Raasta
Date and time- July 20, 12 am to 4:30 am
Location- Sattva Knowledge City, Gate No 3 & 6
Entry- For reservations, call 9076333777
4. Alkemy Cafe
Date and time- July 19, 11 pm onwards
Location- Kismatpur
Entry- Walk in available
5. Fat Pigeon Bar Hop
Date and time- July 20, 12 am to 3 am
Location- Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills
Entry- Reserve your spot on 9100666101
6. Lune Cafe
Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am to 3 am
Location- Moosarambagh, New Malakpet
Entry- For reservations, call 7670800414
7. Monastery
Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am onwards
Location- Knowledge city, Salarpuria Sattva, Plot no. 2, Phase 1
Entry- Reserve your spot on 083410 17124
8. Skypark Cafe
Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am onwards
Location- Road No. 12, Banjara Hills
Entry- Walk in available
What are your plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final? Comment below.