If you are a football fan and have been very tired lately, be assured! That is the case with every fan residing in India right now. With the FIFA World Cup 2026 being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the time difference is brutal. You might have dragged yourself through midnights and survived on sheer willpower in the morning.

Well, consider this as your ultimate reward.

In a massive win, the Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department has officially granted permission for licensed bars, clubs, and microbreweries across Hyderabad to extend their operating hours until 3 am for the FIFA World Cup final. The final will be on the intervening night of Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20.

Following this green light, Hyderabad has gone all out. The city’s social venues are not just staying open; they are going to transform into high-energy stadiums. So, whether you want to support your team with hundreds of fans chanting or calmly observe the tactical play with coffee in hand, there is a venue for you.

Siasat.com has created your definitive roadmap to the absolute best spots in the city to watch Spain and Argentina battle for the ultimate prize.

8 best spots to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in Hyderabad

1. Ru- Craft Bar

Date and time- July 19, 11:30 pm to July 20, 3 am

Location- Road No. 10, Jubilee Hills

Entry- For reservations, call 7331117812

2. Artisan Kitchen and Bar

Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am to 4:30 am

Location- Krishnaja Hills, Miyapur

Entry- Reservations only on 9492366663

3. Raasta

Date and time- July 20, 12 am to 4:30 am

Location- Sattva Knowledge City, Gate No 3 & 6

Entry- For reservations, call 9076333777

4. Alkemy Cafe

Date and time- July 19, 11 pm onwards

Location- Kismatpur

Entry- Walk in available

Date and time- July 20, 12 am to 3 am

Location- Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills

Entry- Reserve your spot on 9100666101

6. Lune Cafe

Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am to 3 am

Location- Moosarambagh, New Malakpet

Entry- For reservations, call 7670800414

7. Monastery

Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am onwards

Location- Knowledge city, Salarpuria Sattva, Plot no. 2, Phase 1

Entry- Reserve your spot on 083410 17124

8. Skypark Cafe

Date and time- July 20, 12:30 am onwards

Location- Road No. 12, Banjara Hills

Entry- Walk in available

What are your plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final? Comment below.