Airport Authority of India invites tenders for Warangal Airport

Hyderabad: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has invited open tenders for the construction of Warangal Airport at Mamnoor on Wednesday, July 15.

Also Read Tender process to begin for construction of Warangal airport

The works included in the tender are runway re-construction, apron with GSE area, link taxi, isolation bay, perimeter road, emergency access road and miscellaneous works. The tender’s base value has been set at Rs 203.49 crore.

The pre-bid meeting will take place at 11.30 am on July 23, at the Airports Authority of India’s Project office at Warangal Airport.

For important dates regarding the bid, tender documents and other information, one may visit the Government’s e-procurement portal by clicking the link below:

https://etenders.gov.in/eprocure/app?component=%24DirectLink&page=FrontEndViewTender&service=direct&session=T&sp=SVki0TwCYdjbTVSvreHWY0g%3D%3D

The tenders were called just a day after Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had announced on July 14, that the Centre would begin the tender process for the construction of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal in the next three to four weeks.

The announcement came after the union minister held elaborate discussions on the newly proposed Warangal Airport and Adilabad Airport with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Delhi.

He had also assured that the airport will be constructed by June 2, 2028.