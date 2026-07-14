Tender process to begin for construction of Warangal airport

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has announced that the Centre would begin the tender process for the construction of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal in the next three to four weeks, assuring that the airport will be constructed by June 2, 2028.

On Tuesday, July 14, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held elaborate discussions with the Union Minister in Delhi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Naidu appreciated the state government led by Revanth Reddy for handing over 253 acre land for the construction of Mamnoor airport. He said he was happy to be able to sanction new airports for Telangana during his tenure as the Union Minister.

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Naidu also said that 1,500-acre land was being acquired for the construction of an airport in Adilabad, which will also be used by the defence forces. He said the Centre was planning to construct 100 new airports across the country in the coming years.

Revanth Reddy said that the Centre was fully cooperating with the state government for the construction of the two new airports, and that the role played by Naidu in these efforts will not be forgotten. He said Telangana was willing to be part of the Viksit Bharat initiative of the Centre.