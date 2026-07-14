Tender process to begin for construction of Warangal airport

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has assured that the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal will be constructed by June 2, 2028.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:
Modern Mamnoor Airport terminal with airplane and ground vehicles in front.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has announced that the Centre would begin the tender process for the construction of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal in the next three to four weeks, assuring that the airport will be constructed by June 2, 2028.

On Tuesday, July 14, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held elaborate discussions with the Union Minister in Delhi.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Naidu appreciated the state government led by Revanth Reddy for handing over 253 acre land for the construction of Mamnoor airport. He said he was happy to be able to sanction new airports for Telangana during his tenure as the Union Minister.

Subhan Bakery

Naidu also said that 1,500-acre land was being acquired for the construction of an airport in Adilabad, which will also be used by the defence forces. He said the Centre was planning to construct 100 new airports across the country in the coming years.

Revanth Reddy said that the Centre was fully cooperating with the state government for the construction of the two new airports, and that the role played by Naidu in these efforts will not be forgotten. He said Telangana was willing to be part of the Viksit Bharat initiative of the Centre.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button