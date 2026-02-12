Telangana CM pushes aviation minister for faster approval of new airports

Speaking of Adilabad airport, Reddy said that the Telangana government is ready to handover an additional 249 acres of land to the Centre.

Telangana CM and officials discuss airport development and approval processes with the civil aviation minister.
Telangana CM and officials discuss airport development and approval processes with the civil aviation minister.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, February 12, met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and sought the speedy clearance for proposed airports in the state.

Reddy urged the Centre to initiate the work of Mamnoor airport in Warangal at the earliest, saying that the land acquisition for the proposed project has been completed. With regards to the proposed Kothagudem airport, Reddy stated that suitable land has been identified at Palvancha and urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to conduct the obstacle limitation surface (OLS) survey and feasibility study to facilitate further progress.

The CM also asked for clearance regarding the proposed Anthargam airport in Peddapalli district. Speaking of Adilabad airport, Reddy said that the Telangana government is ready to hand over an additional 249 acre of land to the Centre.

