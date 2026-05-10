Kashmir Apples near Bengaluru: Tech-savy farmer defies climate odds

Chikkaballapura: Apples are usually associated with the cold climates of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. However, a farmer from Karnataka has challenged this belief by successfully cultivating Kashmir Apple varieties near Bengaluru, drawing attention from across the state.

Anil, a farmer from Addagallu village in Chikkaballapur taluk, grows apple trees on his one-acre farmland and is now reaping an impressive harvest. Earlier, he cultivated vegetables, including tomatoes, but suffered repeated losses. Determined to try something different, he decided to experiment with apple farming.

“I faced losses in traditional crops several times. So, I wanted to try something new and different. I learned about apple cultivation through YouTube videos and decided to give it a shot,” Anil said.

With guidance from agriculture graduate Shashikumar from Tumakuru and information gathered online, Anil imported Israel-origin apple saplings and planted nearly 400 trees on his farm. Despite the hot climate, the crop has performed remarkably well.

The farmer said each tree is now yielding nearly 10 kilograms of apples. The success of the crop has surprised many local farmers and agriculture enthusiasts, especially because apples are generally considered a cold-region fruit.

“I wanted to prove that apple cultivation is possible even in Karnataka’s climate if proper care and technology are used,” he added.

Instead of selling the fruits through traders, Anil has opened his farm to visitors. People can visit the orchard, pluck apples directly from the trees and pay for what they take home.

“I want people to enjoy the experience of visiting the farm and harvesting fruits themselves. It creates awareness and also gives consumers confidence about the quality,” he said.

The unique farming initiative has attracted the attention of nearby farmers, many of whom are now visiting the orchard to learn more about alternative crops and modern farming techniques. Agriculture experts believe such innovative experiments could encourage diversification in Karnataka farming and reduce dependence on traditional crops alone.