Hyderabad-Vijayawada Regional Ring Road works to start soon

Hyderabad: The tender process of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH-65) Regional Ring Road has been completed, and arrangements are being made to start construction very soon, National Highways Authority of India Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav stated on Sunday, May 10.

He was conducting a meeting with the Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The Minister asked NHAI to take up the eight-lane expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as soon as possible to prevent frequent accidents.

He also mentioned that the state government has decided to construct a 7.1 km double-decker elevated corridor on the Nagpur model from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar, and a Detailed Project Report has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.