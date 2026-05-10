Hyderabad-Vijayawada Regional Ring Road works to start soon

He was conducting a meeting with the Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 9:43 pm IST
Officials discussing Hyderabad-Vijayawada Regional Ring Road project at a conference.
Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister, Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy with National Highways Authority of India Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav.

Hyderabad: The tender process of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH-65) Regional Ring Road has been completed, and arrangements are being made to start construction very soon, National Highways Authority of India Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav stated on Sunday, May 10.

He was conducting a meeting with the Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The Minister asked NHAI to take up the eight-lane expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as soon as possible to prevent frequent accidents.

He also mentioned that the state government has decided to construct a 7.1 km double-decker elevated corridor on the Nagpur model from LB Nagar to Hayat Nagar, and a Detailed Project Report has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 9:43 pm IST

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