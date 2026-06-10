Mumbai: The Khan family is mourning the loss of someone who was far more than just a family friend. Kumud Rane, a woman believed to have shared a close bond with the Khans for decades, passed away on June 9, leaving the family devastated.

Salman Khan was seen at one of his most emotional public appearances in recent years as he attended her funeral on Tuesday, visibly heartbroken while paying his final respects.

Videos from the funeral quickly surfaced on social media, capturing Salman standing quietly beside grieving family members. The actor appeared deeply affected by the loss, reflecting the special place Kumud Rane held in the lives of the Khan family.

However, it was Sohail Khan’s heartfelt tribute that truly highlighted the depth of their relationship. Taking to Instagram, Sohail poured out his emotions in a moving note dedicated to Kumud.

“I lost my beautiful sister today. Nobody in the world can replace her. My heart goes out to Jaggi & Kabir as Kumud was their lifeline. Times like these make you feel that life’s unfair and you begin to question the almighty. I pray that she’s happy wherever she is. We will miss her forever,” he wrote.

His words offered a rare glimpse into the profound connection Kumud shared with the family.

Yesterday, members of the Khan family gathered to bid their final farewell to Kumud Rane. Salman Khan was joined by Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen during the funeral proceedings. Salman, known for maintaining composure during public appearances, appeared visibly emotional throughout the ceremony. Actors Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, and Amrita Arora were also present to offer their support to the bereaved family.

Who was Kumud Rane?

While Kumud Rane may not have been a familiar name to Bollywood followers, her passing has revealed just how important she was to the Khan family. Unlike many individuals associated with celebrity circles, she chose to lead a private life away from the spotlight.

Very little information about her professional career or personal life is available publicly. Yet, the presence of almost the entire Khan family at her funeral spoke volumes about the bond they shared with her. Those close to the family suggest that Kumud had been a trusted friend and an integral part of their inner circle for many years.

The fact that Salman Khan, his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, along with Salma Khan and Helen, came together to pay their last respects underscored the affection and respect they had for her.