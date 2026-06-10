Salman Khan’s rumoured GF pens note after Kumud Rane’s death

Mumbai: Grief continues to surround the Khan family following the demise of their close family friend, Kumud Rane. The loss appears to have deeply affected the family, with Salman Khan seen at one of his most emotional public appearances in recent times.

Kumud Rane passed away on June 9, leaving those close to her heartbroken. Salman Khan attended the funeral along with his mother Salma Khan, stepmother Helen, brother Sohail Khan, nephew Arhaan Khan, and Sohail’s son Nirvaan. Videos and pictures from the ceremony showed the actor visibly distressed as he paid his final respects.

Adding to the outpouring of condolences, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Remembering Kumud, she wrote, “Will remember u this way. Happy, loved, surrounded by your people. Rest in love and peace, our dear @kumodraney.”

Several members of the film fraternity, including Bina Kak, Deanne Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor, also expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the departed soul.

The loss comes at an especially difficult time for Salman Khan, who recently mourned the death of another close friend, Sushil Kumar. Seeing the superstar visibly shaken at Kumud Rane’s funeral left fans emotional, with many extending prayers and support to the grieving family.

We send our heartfelt condolences and strength to Salman Khan and the entire Khan family during this difficult period.