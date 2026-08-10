Indian tourists can now get free UAE visas for Abu Dhabi trips

Abu Dhabi: Indian tourists booking eligible holidays in Abu Dhabi can get their UAE entry visa at no cost under a new initiative launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The programme runs from Saturday, August 1 to October 31, with the pilot covering up to 20,000 visas.

The offer is available to Indian passport holders travelling from India who book an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners or online travel agencies.

To qualify, the booking must include a minimum three consecutive nights at an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India.

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DCT Abu Dhabi has introduced two arrangements for participating travel partners to process the visas. Partners working with a DCT-appointed destination management company (DMC) can have the visa costs covered directly by the tourism authority.

Those using their existing DMC partners will receive Dirham 285 for each visa issued as reimbursement from DCT Abu Dhabi.

India remains key market

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said India remains one of the emirate’s most important international markets.

“India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers,” he said.

Yousuf said covering the visa cost would make it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving travel partners an additional reason to recommend the destination.

The initiative is part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s continued engagement with the Indian market and follows efforts to strengthen air connectivity, expand travel trade partnerships and create new opportunities for Indian visitors to explore the emirate.