Two Indians win Rs 90L in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket’s first Big Spin

Two Indians won a combined Dirham 350,000 (around Rs 90.7 lakh) in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket’s first-ever Big Spin during the live draw on Monday, August 3.

Dinesh Kumar Kumaran Nair, a 42-year-old engineer from Kerala who has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 16 years, won Dh 250,000, while Kerala-origin Nithin Joy won Dh 100,000.

Abu Dhabi-based engineer celebrates win

Dinesh discovered Big Ticket through social media and friends and has been participating in its monthly draws for the past two years as part of a group of six.

His group randomly selected the ticket that secured a place in the inaugural Big Spin. Dinesh said he was overjoyed to be at the Big Ticket studios for the live draw and celebrate his first-ever win.

He plans to use the Dh 250,000 prize to clear his loans and said he would continue participating in future draws.

“Always keep trying and never ever give up,” Dinesh said.

Kerala-origin winner travels from India

Nithin, originally from Kerala, secured a place in the Big Spin and was flown from India to Abu Dhabi by the Big Ticket team to take part in the live event.

The organisers arranged his flights and accommodation, allowing him to spin the wheel in person. His ticket, numbered 120451, emerged as a winner, earning him Dh 100,000.

Nithin thanked the Big Ticket team for arranging the trip and described participating in the live draw as an unforgettable experience.

He plans to use the prize money to clear some of his debts and support his cousin, who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour.

Jordanian participant also among winners

Osama Mahmoud, a 59-year-old Jordanian, was the third winner in the inaugural Big Spin. Born and raised in Al Ain, he runs a printing press business in Dubai.

Osama won Dh 100,000 and plans to use the prize money towards his business loans. He hopes to continue participating in Big Ticket draws through the end of the year.

From left: Nithin Joy, Osama Mahmoud and Dinesh Kumar Kumaran Nair, Big Ticket Big Spin winners.

Next Big Ticket draw offers major prize

Big Ticket is offering a Dh 15 million grand prize in its next live draw on September 3. One winner will take home the top prize, while five additional winners will each receive Dh 100,000.

Tickets are available online through the Big Ticket website and at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.