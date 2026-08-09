Watch: Dubai biker caught at 290 km/h faces Dh 50,000 fee

Dubai Police have taken action against a motorcyclist who was filmed travelling at more than 290 km/h while performing dangerous stunts and weaving through traffic.

The footage showed the rider travelling on one wheel and making rapid manoeuvres between vehicles. Specialist traffic patrols identified and apprehended the motorcyclist after the video surfaced.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the rider was referred to the competent authorities after legal measures were taken. The motorcycle was also impounded.

Motorcycle impounded by Dubai Police after dangerous riding. Photo: Dubai Police

Under Dubai Decree No 30 of 2023 on vehicle impoundment, the release of the motorcycle is subject to an Dirham 50,000 impoundment fee, in addition to any other applicable legal procedures.

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Dubai Police warn against extreme-speed riding

Dubai Police took action against a motorcyclist filmed riding at speeds exceeding 290 km/h while performing dangerous stunts, including riding on one wheel and weaving through traffic. Specialist traffic patrols identified and apprehended the rider after the footage surfaced… pic.twitter.com/AB3GJgMfju — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 9, 2026

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said riding at such speeds creates a serious risk because the rider has very little time to respond to changes on the road.

At more than 290 km/h, a sudden movement by another vehicle, an obstacle or a change in road conditions can leave a motorcyclist with insufficient time to react. Losing control at that speed could result in a serious or fatal crash.

He also pointed to the vulnerability of motorcyclists in collisions, as they do not have the protection provided by an enclosed vehicle.

Stunts and weaving pose risks to motorists

The officer said riding on one wheel can affect a motorcycle’s stability and the rider’s ability to steer or brake effectively.

The risk increases when such manoeuvres are carried out among other vehicles. Motorists may have little warning before a motorcycle travelling at extreme speed appears alongside or crosses their path.

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Weaving between vehicles can also force other drivers to brake or change direction suddenly in an attempt to avoid a collision, potentially putting additional road users at risk.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said factors such as uneven road surfaces, obstacles and crosswinds can further affect a motorcycle’s stability when a rider is already travelling at excessive speed.

Dubai Police reaffirm road safety measures

Dubai Police said smart traffic monitoring systems and specialist patrols play an important role in identifying dangerous driving and taking action against offenders.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that reckless behaviour on the road can endanger not only the person committing the offence but also motorists and other road users who have no involvement in the stunt or speeding.

“The road is not a place for stunts or speed tests,” he said, urging motorcyclists to comply with traffic regulations and ride responsibly.

The action comes as Dubai Police continue to emphasise road safety and enforcement against behaviour that threatens lives on the emirate’s roads.