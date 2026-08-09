Telugu man critical in Riyadh after heart surgery

Doctors closely monitor his condition as community members support his family in India.

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Lakshminarayana Busara undergoing treatment in Riyadh.
Lakshminarayana Busara, a 46-year-old Andhra Pradesh native undergoing treatment in Riyadh.

Riyadh: A 46-year-old Telugu man from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh is in critical condition at a hospital in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, after developing complications following heart surgery, according to Telugu community members.

Lakshminarayana Busara recently underwent heart surgery and later developed high blood pressure and excessive bleeding. Doctors are closely monitoring his condition and providing treatment, community members said.

His sponsor is also supporting his treatment and related arrangements.

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Hyderabad-based Telugu social activist Mohammad Shabbir has been in contact with Lakshminarayana’s family in India and has been providing updates on his condition.

Shabbir said he brought the case to the attention of an APNRTS coordinator appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government on July 26. Community members expressed concern that, as of Thursday, August 6, no APNRTS representative had personally visited Lakshminarayana at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Tirupati Swamy Swarna, founding president of the Telugu Association of Saudi Arabia (TASA), along with SATA Riyadh core team member Singu Naresh Kumar and others, visited the hospital and met the treating doctors.

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They sought details about Lakshminarayana’s condition and treatment and conveyed the information to his family in India.

Swamy, Prasad Jutta and Mukesh Badri Koppineni visited the hospital again on Saturday, August 8, and spoke to the doctors about the latest developments before updating the family.

SATA Riyadh president Srinivas Macha, core team members, TASA members, relatives, friends and representatives of other Telugu associations have also been supporting Lakshminarayana’s family.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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