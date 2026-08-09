KTR invited as chief guest for Bathukamma event in Dubai

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) has been invited to attend the Bathukamma celebrations organised by the Emirates Telangana Cultural and Welfare Association (ETCA-UAE) as the chief guest on October 11 at Al Ahli Sports Club in Dubai.

ETCA representatives met KTR at his residence in Nandi Nagar on Friday, August 7, and handed him the invitation. KTR also unveiled the poster for the celebrations during the meeting.

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ETCA representatives told KTR that the association has been organising Bathukamma celebrations in the UAE for the past 16 years. They said the annual event promotes Telangana’s culture and traditions among the expatriate community through Bathukamma and other cultural programmes.

The association is making arrangements for Telangana expatriates from across the UAE to attend the October 11 celebrations in large numbers.

Those who met KTR included ETCA president Cheeti Jagadish Rao, Kondam Ashok Reddy, Gandhari Satyanarayana, Padala Linga Reddy, Punugoti Surender Rao, Rishitha Akkenapelli, Sandhya and Bhanu Teja, among others.

KTR enquires about Gulf workers

During the meeting, KTR enquired about the situation of Telangana workers in the Gulf, including employment opportunities and the problems they face. He also sought details about their welfare and the challenges encountered by workers from Telangana living in Gulf countries.

KTR appreciated ETCA representatives for continuing to promote Telangana’s culture and traditions among the expatriate community.

KTR meets ETCA representatives ahead of Bathukamma celebrations in Dubai.

He said the efforts of overseas Telangana associations to showcase Telangana’s cultural heritage globally were commendable.

KTR also acknowledged ETCA’s support for Telangana workers facing difficulties in the Gulf and assured the representatives of his support in addressing their concerns.

K T Rama Rao (KTR) has been invited as the chief guest for ETCA’s Bathukamma celebrations in Dubai on October 11.



The BRS working president also discussed the concerns and welfare of Telangana workers in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/oAGe0NL4KQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 9, 2026

The ETCA representatives recalled KTR’s earlier efforts to help several Telangana residents who had become stranded in Gulf countries and facilitate their return home. They thanked him for his assistance in addressing the concerns of Telangana expatriates.

Bathukamma celebrations

Bathukamma, Telangana’s state festival, will be celebrated this year from October 11 to 18. The festivities will begin with Engili Pula Bathukamma and conclude with Saddula Bathukamma on October 18.

The festival centres on elaborate floral arrangements, with women gathering to sing and dance. While rooted in Telangana’s traditional culture, the celebrations have also incorporated contemporary elements such as DJ music and songs released on digital platforms.

Bathukamma is also celebrated by Telangana communities outside the state, with expatriate associations organising events to preserve their cultural links with Telangana.