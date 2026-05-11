IMD Hyderabad warns of intense summer as temperature may cross 45 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued an orange alert as Telangana is likely to witness an intense summer.

Such weather conditions are likely to prevail for the next 15 days.

Temperature may touch 45 during summer, forecasts IMD Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast that the temperatures in the state are likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius.

In the case of Hyderabad, the temperature may reach 40 degrees Celsius till May 12. It may increase further and reach 45 degrees Celsius by May 14.

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In view of the expected intense summer heat, IMD Hyderabad has issued an orange alert till May 14.

Heatwaves in India

As per weather enthusiast T Balaji, who is known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle Telangana Weatherman, heatwaves are expected in the next 15 days with temperatures reaching 45-47 degrees Celsius.

“For North and East Telangana, the 45-47°C heat will be witnessed during May 16-20,” he added.

In view of the intense summer, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.