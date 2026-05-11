Hyderabad traffic police issues advisory due to expected congestion today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Sunday, May 10, issued advisory in connection with a State-level programme scheduled to take place at LB Stadium on Monday, May 11.

The event is being conducted by the School Education Department under the Education Special Week celebrations as part of Praja Palana.

Traffic advisory by Hyderabad police

Due to the expected crowd between 5 pm and 9 pm, heavy traffic movement is likely around the stadium and nearby areas.

In view of it, motorists have been requested to avoid routes including the Ravindra Bharati to Nampally road, Liberty to Abids stretch, roads near Basheerbagh junction, the AR Petrol Pump to Nampally route and the BJR Statue to Abids stretch during the evening hours.

Traffic congestion expected

Traffic congestion is expected in areas such as Nampally, Abids, Basheerbagh and nearby junctions because of increased vehicle movement before and after the programme.

Apart from advisory, in order to help commuters, the Hyderabad Traffic Police said the traffic helpline number 9010203626 will be available from 5 pm to 9 pm on Monday.

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People can also share traffic-related complaints through the official social media accounts of the Hyderabad Traffic Police.