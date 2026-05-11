Telangana inter supplementary exams 2026: Last date today for fee payment

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has extended the deadline for payment of inter advanced supplementary exams 2026 fees till May 11 with a late fee of Rs 7000.

It is applicable for both first and second year students under general and vocational streams.

Telangana inter supplementary exams 2026

Examinations for both first and second year students will be held from May 13 to May 21.

Practical examinations will be conducted from May 22 to May 25 in two sessions, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The English Practical Examination for first-year students will be held on May 26 from 10 am onwards, and for second-year students, from 2 pm onwards.

The Ethics and Human Values Examination will be conducted on the same day from 10 am to 1 pm.

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During the Telangana inter supplementary exams 2026, the Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on May 28 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Results 2026

Earlier, the inter first and second year examination results 2026 were declared on Sunday, April 12.

In the examination, girls demonstrated stronger academic performance than boys. In the first year results, 74.40 per cent of girls passed the examination, while in the second year, 78.65 per cent of girls cleared the exams.

Male students recorded pass percentages of 57.69 per cent in the first year and 62.50 per cent in the second year.

The combined pass percentage for all first-year students stood at 66.02 per cent. In the case of the second year, it was 70.58 per cent.