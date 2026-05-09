Avika Gor says goodbye to India, shifts to this country

Hyderabad: Popular television actress Avika Gor has started a new phase in her life after shifting to Bangkok with her husband Milind Chandwani. The couple, who got married in September 2025 after dating for seven years, have now bought a house in Thailand and are settling into their new home.

Avika recently shared that the move was mainly made for better career opportunities for Milind. At the same time, she also found the idea exciting and refreshing. The actress said Bangkok always felt like a holiday destination to her, which made the decision even more special.

Why did Avika Gor shift to Bangkok?

According to Avika, both she and Milind strongly believe in supporting each other’s careers and personal growth. She explained that Milind’s work opportunities in Bangkok looked promising, and she did not want to stop him from growing professionally.

The actress also mentioned that her own career has never been restricted to Mumbai. Even while staying in Mumbai earlier, she frequently travelled to Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam for shootings. This made her realise that she could continue acting while living abroad.

Avika Gor will continue working in India

Fans do not have to worry about Avika leaving the entertainment industry. The actress confirmed that she will continue to work in Indian television and South films. She has already been travelling between Bangkok, Hyderabad, and Mumbai for her professional commitments.

Avika also shared that she will soon be shooting for reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and is preparing for the release of her upcoming South film.

One thing that has made Avika especially happy is setting up her own house for the first time. She revealed that she is personally choosing everything, including furniture and the overall look of the home.

The actress said that growing up, people usually live in homes designed by parents or later by in-laws. Now, she feels excited to create a space that truly belongs to her and Milind.

Avika added that even though they are living in Bangkok now, their families and emotional connection will always remain in India.