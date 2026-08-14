Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is just around the corner, and the excitement around the much-awaited reality show is already building up. As the premiere date approaches, several interesting names from the Indian entertainment industry are being linked to Salman Khan-hosted show, with fresh contestant lists making rounds on the internet almost every day.

Now, the buzz has intensified with six names emerging as the first confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 20. While several other celebrities are said to be in talks with the makers, these six names are reportedly locked for the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list

Just yesterday, we reported that actor Rajat Bedi had reportedly given his nod to participate in Bigg Boss 20. Sources close to the development claimed that the actor has been locked as a contestant.

Now, according to insiders, five more names have joined the reported list of confirmed contestants.

Here are the six names currently doing the rounds:

1. Rajat Bedi

2. Aryan Kelvin

3. Zayn Saifi

4. Ashish Chanchlani

5. Jennifer Winget

6. Niti Taylor

However, it is important to note that the official contestant list from the makers has not yet been announced by the makers, and other celebrities are also reportedly in discussions to enter the show.

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, on Colors and JioHotstar.

The milestone season is set to introduce the theme “Tathas-two!”, along with a special “Extra Jeevan Daan” twist. The new twist is expected to give contestants a second chance or an additional life in the game, potentially adding another layer of strategy and drama to the season.

What’s your take on the above list? Which contestant would you support if these names enter Bigg Boss 20? Let us know in the comments below.