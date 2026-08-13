Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is already creating a buzz even before its grand premiere. With several contestant names doing the rounds and intriguing promos hinting at what the upcoming season has in store, anticipation around Salman Khan’s reality show is only getting stronger.

Now, a new name has reportedly been added to the list of contestants. Bollywood actor Rajat Bedi is said to be entering Bigg Boss 20.

Rajat Bedi to enter Bigg Boss 20?

According to a latest report by Bollywood Bubble, Rajat Bedi has given his nod to participate in the upcoming season. Sources close to the publication claim that the actor has been locked as a contestant, although the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Rajat Bedi is a familiar face in Hindi cinema and has appeared in several films over the years. He was recently seen in The Ba**s of Bollywood, which brought him back into the spotlight. If he does enter the Bigg Boss house, viewers could get to see a completely different side of the actor as he takes on the challenges, tasks and interpersonal dynamics of the reality show.

Rajat Bedi’s reported entry comes amid growing speculation about the Bigg Boss 20 contestant lineup. Names such as Sunil Pal, Geeta Basra and Anjali Arora have also been reported as confirmed contestants, although the makers are yet to officially reveal the complete list.

More about Salman Khan’s show

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, on Colors and JioHotstar.

The milestone season reportedly comes with the theme “Tathas-two!” and a special “Extra Jeevan Daan” twist, which is expected to give contestants a second chance or an additional life in the game.

With the premiere just around the corner, fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will actually enter the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Are you excited to see Rajat Bedi in Bigg Boss 20? Tell us in the comments.