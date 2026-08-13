Bigg Boss 20: Mr Faisu gets massive offer, details inside

Mumbai: With less than a month to go for Bigg Boss 20, excitement around the upcoming season is already at its peak. From the buzz around expected contestants to back-to-back promos featuring Salman Khan, the makers have been leaving no stone unturned to build anticipation.

Mr Faisu in Bigg Boss 20?

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu (Instagram)

Television personality and social media influencer Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, is once again said to be on the makers’ wishlist. Having been linked to several previous seasons, Mr Faisu has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 20 as well.

According to sources, the makers have been in talks with Faisal, who initially declined the offer. However, negotiations are reportedly still underway, with the team keen on convincing him to enter the controversial reality show.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that the makers may have made a rather unusual offer to bring him onboard. Insiders claim that Mr Faisu has allegedly been offered 80 days of immunity, which means he would reportedly be protected from elimination for the first 80 days of the show taking him close to the finale.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the reported offer or whether Faisal has accepted it. If true, the deal could certainly become one of the most talked-about aspects of Bigg Boss 20 even before the season begins.

Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on Colors and JioHotstar, with Salman Khan returning as the host.

Would you like to see Mr Faisu inside the Bigg Boss house? Tell us in the comments.