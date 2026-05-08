Royal Enfield announces Rs 2,200 Cr AP plant amid Kolar showroom Kannada row

Bengaluru: Leading two-wheeler manufacturer Royal Enfield has announced plans to establish a massive new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated investment of Rs 2,200 crore, a move expected to generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. Significantly, the announcement comes on the same day that a Royal Enfield showroom in Karnataka’s Kolar district came under attack from Kannada activists over a signboard-related dispute.

Though the two developments are unrelated, the timing has triggered discussions about Karnataka potentially missing out on another major industrial investment opportunity. Royal Enfield, which already operates a major manufacturing base in Tamil Nadu, had reportedly been exploring options for setting up a second large-scale production unit outside the state for several years.

According to reports, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally approved the project through the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB). The upcoming plant will be established at Satyavedu in Tirupati district, close to the Andhra Pradesh–Tamil Nadu border.

The new facility will mark Royal Enfield’s first major production unit outside Tamil Nadu since the company began operations in India in the 1950s. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases with a total investment of around Rs 2,200 crore.

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Officials said the plant would have an annual production capacity of nearly nine lakh units once fully operational. In addition to boosting manufacturing output, the project is expected to create employment opportunities for more than 5,000 people in the region.

The Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly allocated around 267 acres of land for the project. Along with the manufacturing facility, a dedicated vendor park will also be developed to support component suppliers and improve logistics efficiency. The vendor ecosystem is expected to reduce transportation costs and speed up production processes.

As per the proposed timeline, the first phase of the project is likely to be completed by 2029, while the second phase is expected to be operational by 2032. The new facility is aimed at meeting the growing domestic and international demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, members of the Karnataka Nadu Nudi Swabhimani Vedike staged a protest at a Royal Enfield showroom in Kolar over alleged non-compliance with Kannada signboard regulations. Activists reportedly entered the showroom premises, questioned officials over the prominence of Kannada on display boards and issued a warning notice.

The incident has once again sparked debate over balancing language activism with maintaining a business-friendly environment for investors in Karnataka.