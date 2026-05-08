Telangana govt to bring school and intermediate education under one board

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is going to merge the Board of Secondary Education with the Board of Intermediate Education, which will come into effect with the coming 2026-27 academic year.

The new board will be named as the Telangana School Education Board (TGSEB), as stated in the Telangana Rising Vision Document released by the state government in December 2025.

As per reports, the state government is expected to bring an ordinance to that effect, as the merger would require the repeal of the Telangana Intermediate Education Act of 1971, and amendment of the Telangana Education Act of 1982.

The decision to merge the two boards was taken in line with the Centre’s direction to all the states in June 2025, that there needs to be only one board for secondary and intermediate education.

With the merger, all junior colleges will also come under the purview of the school education board. Reports say that it was the reason for the withdrawal of the admissions schedule for intermediate colleges for the academic year 2026-27.

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A Devasena, in-charge Secretary of Education Department held a meeting with the officials of both the boards on Thursday, and discussed the modalities of the merger.

One of the reasons for bringing the intermediate education under school education is that the drop-out rates among the marginalised and weaker sections could come down. Every year around 5 lakh students are passing SSC, but not all of them are joining the intermediate or its equal level education.

Another advantage is that the central schemes like Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan, PM Sri, among others can be effectively utilised by the new board, and more facilities could be created in the schools.

Another advantage is the sharing of labs, libraries and other academic services by both the school and junior colleges, as presently there is a gap in the availability of these facilities in the two levels of education.

Most importantly, because of the teachers working in both school and intermediate levels of education, they will know the capabilities of the students from an early stage, and can continue to effectively follow the students’ capabilities in the intermediate level education as well.