BJP minority leader calls to bar Muslims from govt, pvt jobs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha leader Nazia Elahi Khan has sparked fresh outrage after calling on Hindus to boycott Muslims from both government and private sector employment for two to three years, invoking claims of Pakistani infiltration and multiple forms of alleged “jihad” being run against Hindus across the country.

The remarks, which have gone viral on social media, mark yet another inflammatory statement from Khan, who has a long record of targeting the Muslim community in public speeches and online posts.

‘Thook jihad, love jihad, land jihad’

Speaking to the media, Khan claimed India was not only fighting terrorists from Pakistan but also “its own people within the country who worship Pakistan.”

She went on to allege that Muslims were running several forms of covert campaigns, including what she termed “thook jihad,” “moot jihad,” “love conversion jihad,” “land jihad,” and “friendship jihad”, to convert Hindus.Khan also made inflammatory claims about the Quran, alleging it sanctioned violence against non-believers.

She cited Surah Baqara and Surah Tauba to claim that those who do not follow Allah and the Prophet “should be killed,” and challenged Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to deny that an invitation to Islam, dawat-e-Islam, was not mandated in Islamic scripture.

Boycott call amid ISI arrests

Khan then turned to her central demand. “120 crore Hindus should be alert,” she said, urging that Muslims be excluded from government and private jobs altogether for two to three years, citing the rate at which alleged ISI agents were being arrested in the country.

She justified the call by arguing that Muslims who refused to chant “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” or “Vande Mataram” on grounds of faith made their loyalties suspect.

“Since they say Islam is first, it is natural to doubt their intentions,” she said. The remarks have drawn widespread condemnation, with social media users warning that calls for employment boycotts and deliberate misrepresentation of religious texts amount to hate speech that threatens communal harmony.

Here is one more hate speech and call for boycotting Indian Muslims BJP leader Nazia Elahi Khan, Says "Hindus should stay vigilant and should boycott Muslims from Govt sector and Private sectors. Urges to boycott Muslims atleast for 2-3 years. pic.twitter.com/0XoqeGGBU7 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 7, 2026

Who is Nazia Sanatani?

Khan, also known as Nazia Sanatani, is a BJP-linked leader and senior Supreme Court advocate who has positioned herself as a minority representative of the party while regularly addressing Hindu nationalist gatherings across the country.

She has previously faced complaints and widespread condemnation for speeches calling Muslims inherently violent, invoking the “Ghazwa-e-Hind” conspiracy theory, and making derogatory remarks targeting Muslim public figures.

In January 2025, Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) filed a formal complaint against Khan with Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer over a speech delivered at a “Chetna” group event in Rohini, citing multiple violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The organisation flagged her remarks for inciting communal hatred and painting Muslims as violent and threatening.

Khan came to national attention again in December 2025 after alleging she faced “mini jihad” from Muslim IndiGo employees at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and in April 2026 after storming a Lenskart outlet in Andheri to confront staff over the company’s grooming policy.