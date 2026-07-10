Mumbai: Love is in the air or is it just another Bollywood rumour? Social media has found its newest obsession, and this time, the spotlight is on Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. A fresh video from Raghav’s birthday celebration has reignited dating rumours, leaving fans convinced that there could be more to their bond than just friendship.

Shehnaaz Gill at Raghav Juyal’s birthday bash

Shehnaaz Gill has once again become the talk of the internet after making a stylish appearance at Raghav Juyal’s birthday celebration in Mumbai. While the party was attended by several celebrities, it was Shehnaaz and Raghav’s chemistry as they left the venue together that stole the limelight.

Videos from the evening, now going viral across social media, show Raghav and Shehnaaz making their way through a crowd of paparazzi and fans. In one clip, Raghav is seen holding Shehnaaz’s hand as he carefully guides her towards their car, a gesture that has left fans swooning and sparked fresh speculation about their relationship.

The videos have triggered a wave of reactions online, with many calling the duo “adorable” and wondering whether they are finally ready to make their relationship official. Others believe it was simply a caring gesture between close friends, but that hasn’t stopped social media from playing detective.

Dating rumours surrounding Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have been circulating ever since the two worked together in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions, adding fuel to the speculation. Despite the constant buzz, neither of them has ever confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

Their latest appearance has once again sent fans into a frenzy, with many dissecting every frame of the viral videos and searching for hidden clues about their bond.

As of now, both Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have remained tight-lipped over the dating rumours, leaving fans to continue guessing whether this is the beginning of Bollywood’s next big love story or simply another friendship being mistaken for romance.