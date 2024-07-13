Shehnaaz Gill’s phone hints at relationship with Raghav Juyal

Mumbai: The rumor mill in Bollywood has been abuzz with whispers of a budding romance between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. The duo, who have shared screen space in a music video and the film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” have sparked speculations about their relationship status, thanks to their undeniable on-screen chemistry. Despite their efforts to dismiss these conjectures, the rumors show no signs of fading away.

Shehnaaz’s Phone Wallpaper Raises Eyebrows

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in the city, and as usual, she was surrounded by eager fans and paparazzi. Amidst her busy shooting schedule, she took the time to meet and greet her admirers, hugging them and exchanging a few kind words. However, it wasn’t her kind gestures that caught everyone’s attention this time. A brief glimpse at her phone screen revealed a candid snapshot of Raghav Juyal, further fueling the rumors about their relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, a report from Times Now suggested that Shehnaaz and Raghav are indeed in a relationship, despite their public denials. According to the report, the two developed a close bond during the shooting of “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.” What started as a friendship gradually evolved into a romantic relationship over the past few months. The report also claimed that the couple prefers to keep their relationship under wraps, avoiding public appearances together and choosing to meet discreetly.

A Trip to Badrinath

In November 2023, rumors of their relationship gained more traction when Shehnaaz and Raghav reportedly went on a trip to the Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. Although they didn’t post any joint pictures on social media, their individual photos from the trip seemed to tell a different story.

Shehnaaz shared a picture of herself in a blue puffer jacket at the entrance of the shrine. Interestingly, in one of Raghav’s earlier posts from the same location, a woman in a blue puffer jacket, with her face covered by a muffler, stood next to him. The striking similarity between the photos hinted that the two were indeed together during the trip.