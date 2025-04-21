Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ turns 36 while in coma

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, known as the ‘Sleeping Prince’, has turned 36 on Friday, April 18.

He has been in a coma since 2005, following a brain haemorrhage caused by a car accident while studying at a military college in London. Since then, he has remained on a ventilator and under constant medical supervision.

In recent days, the X platform has seen a surge of posts marking his birthday, filled with prayers and messages of support. One user wrote, “Oh God, heal Al-Waleed and all sick Muslims,” while others referred to his long battle as a “miracle of patience.”

Princess Rima bint Talal shared photos of the prince from his childhood and more recent times on X, and captioned it, “My beloved Al-Waleed bin Khaled, twenty-one years and you are always present in our hearts, and in the hearts of your loved ones through our prayers. O Allah, heal Your servant Al-Waleed, for no one knows his weakness except You, Lord of the heavens and the earth.”

حبيبي الوليد بن خالد واحد وعشرون عامًا وأنت دائمًا حاضر في قلوبنا ، وفي قلوب أحبابك بدعواتنا . اللهم اشفِ عبدك الوليد ؛ فلا يعلم بضعفه إلَّا أنت يارب السماوات والأرض. pic.twitter.com/Axps4tQfXa — ريما بنت طلال (@Rima_Talal) April 18, 2025

Over the years, a number of international doctors—including three Americans and one Spanish specialist—were consulted in attempts to treat his condition. Despite these efforts, the prince has never regained consciousness.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, continues to care for him closely and has never given up hope.

“If God had willed that he should die in the accident, he would be in his grave now,” he said. “The One who preserved his soul all these years is able to heal him and restore his health.”

الآمير النائم قصته ملهمة وفيها أصدق مشاعر الوفاء اللي مرت علي بحياتي ! أنتم متخيلين إن ابوه من ١٩ سنه يومياً يزوره؟وفي كل سنه في رمضان يصلي التروايج عند سريره بالمستشفى بدون أي ملل ولا يأس ! أعطانا دروس في الهدوء والثبات والتعامل بالإيمان بالقضاء والقدر ولكن يثق في الله بأنه… pic.twitter.com/sMWQW9PbWh — كازان (@Gazan241) January 6, 2025

In 2019, there were minor signs of movement, such as raising a finger or slight head movements, but they did not indicate any return to awareness.

الحافظ القادر الرحمن الرحيم . الوليد بن خالد يحرك رأسه من الجهتين ، يارب لك الحمد والشكر . pic.twitter.com/bLC7lYbmpN — ريما بنت طلال (@Rima_Talal) May 25, 2019

The “Sleeping Prince” is currently hospitalized at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, under the care of a specialised medical team.

While experts consider recovery after such a prolonged coma unlikely, some hope that future medical breakthroughs may bring change.


