Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ turns 36 while in coma

Saudi 'Sleeping Prince' Al-Waleed bin Khaled lies in a hospital bed with medical equipment around him, as his father sits beside him offering silent support.
Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled, known as the 'Sleeping Prince', pictured in hospital with his father by his side — a symbol of unwavering parental devotion. Photo: X

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, known as the ‘Sleeping Prince’, has turned 36 on Friday, April 18.

He has been in a coma since 2005, following a brain haemorrhage caused by a car accident while studying at a military college in London. Since then, he has remained on a ventilator and under constant medical supervision.

In recent days, the X platform has seen a surge of posts marking his birthday, filled with prayers and messages of support. One user wrote, “Oh God, heal Al-Waleed and all sick Muslims,” while others referred to his long battle as a “miracle of patience.”

Princess Rima bint Talal shared photos of the prince from his childhood and more recent times on X, and captioned it, “My beloved Al-Waleed bin Khaled, twenty-one years and you are always present in our hearts, and in the hearts of your loved ones through our prayers. O Allah, heal Your servant Al-Waleed, for no one knows his weakness except You, Lord of the heavens and the earth.”

Over the years, a number of international doctors—including three Americans and one Spanish specialist—were consulted in attempts to treat his condition. Despite these efforts, the prince has never regained consciousness.

His father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, continues to care for him closely and has never given up hope.

“If God had willed that he should die in the accident, he would be in his grave now,” he said. “The One who preserved his soul all these years is able to heal him and restore his health.”

In 2019, there were minor signs of movement, such as raising a finger or slight head movements, but they did not indicate any return to awareness.

The “Sleeping Prince” is currently hospitalized at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, under the care of a specialised medical team.

Prince Al-Waleed remains hospitalised at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, under the care of a specialised medical team. While experts consider recovery after such a prolonged coma unlikely, some hope that future medical breakthroughs may bring change.

