Dutch Police violently throw Palestinian detainee’s pregnant wife to the ground

Netherlands: Global outrage was triggered after a viral video showed the Dutch police using brute force against a heavily pregnant woman during the arrest of her Palestinian husband.

The video, which surfaced on Friday, May 29, shows several police officers surrounding a man on his knees, with his hands behind his back, as his wife attempts to talk to them. Another officer with a police dog approaches the woman, prying her away from her husband, suddenly throwing her to the ground violently.

According to a post on Substack, the man, identified as Wesam Mekdad, was from Gaza, facing deportation proceedings in Germany, and the assault took place inside a refugee centre.

Dutch police defend officers’ actions

Police defended the officers’ action, clarifying that they were responding to a report of vandalism and threats involving a knife. However, the claims remain unverified.

The footage is part of the events that unfolded on May 19, when officers responded to a threat on Kamwed in Zeist, the Dutch police said in a statement. “In a dynamic situation, they (officers) wanted to act quickly for the safety of those present and themselves,” the statement read.

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The video was widely circulated online, sparking severe backlash and prompting more information to surface about the arrested man.

Global outrage was triggered after a viral video showed the Dutch police using brute force against a pregnant woman during the arrest of her Palestinian husband.



The video, which surfaced on Friday, May 29, shows several police officers surrounding a man on his knees, with his… pic.twitter.com/5bHmrqavzU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 31, 2026

Screenshots of a Facebook post allegedly shared by Mekdad surfaced on social media. He claimed that Dutch authorities want to deport him to Egypt since he is “a danger to the public system and Europe.”

“What an injustice this is, completely banning access to Europe,” Mekdad wrote. “Where are human rights, children’s rights, women’s rights, and family rights? Only because I am Palestinian from Gaza.”

The Facebook post has since been taken down.

Woman gives birth to girl

Seven days after the attack, another social media post linked to Mekdad confirmed that although his wife was led to give a premature birth, both the baby girl and mother were safe and healthy. The Arabic text shared with images of the newborn baby girl expressed relief and accusations. “This is my little daughter, the little daughter they wanted to kill,” he said.

“I will not remain silent about the rights of my wife and my daughter. I do not want my own rights; for me, there is no longer any justice in this world. But the rights of my wife and my daughter will not be lost. If it had been the wife or child of one of them, would they have done the same?” Mekdad questioned.