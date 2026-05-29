French prosecutors to probe Israeli treatment of Gaza flotilla activists

Paris: France’s government said Friday that it’s asking prosecutors to investigate Israel’s alleged violent mistreatment of activists from a flotilla to Gaza, potentially opening a route for criminal proceedings.

France had already announced an indefinite ban from French territory of Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, for what it called his “unspeakable” behaviour toward flotilla activists while they were in Israeli detention, after they attempted to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot’s decision to now ask French prosecutors to determine whether criminal charges might be warranted is an additional signal of Paris’ displeasure.

Speaking on Friday to public broadcaster France Inter, Barrot said he received a report from French diplomats in Turkey that “detailed sexual violence, exposure to cold, beatings and repeated humiliations of French nationals — all acts that could constitute criminal offences.”

“I decided yesterday to refer the matter to the public prosecutor,” he said. “This case is now in the hands of the justice system.”

Under French criminal procedure law, prosecutors determine how to follow up on complaints and whether charges can be pursued.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of 50 boats was intercepted this month in international waters, some 250 miles (400 kilometres) off the coast of Israel. The Israeli government subsequently released and deported hundreds of the activists to Turkey.

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Activists accused Israeli forces of mistreatment in detention, describing beatings, tasers and attack dogs. Israel denied mistreatment.

Ben-Gvir sparked global outrage after promoting a video of himself taunting detained activists.

In a May 23 post announcing a ban on Ben-Gvir entering French territory, Barrot said: “We cannot tolerate that French nationals can be threatened, intimidated or brutalised in this way — all the more so by a public official.”