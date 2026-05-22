Activists describe physical torture after Israel intercepts Gaza flotilla

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) have described physical torture, beatings and degrading treatment on Thursday, May 21, after being deported following their detention by Israeli forces during a Gaza-bound mission.

The flotilla departed from the southern Turkish port of Marmaris on May 14, 2026. Organisers said the campaign included more than 50 boats carrying symbolic humanitarian aid and over 400 participants from dozens of countries.

Also Read Israel begins deporting hundreds of Gaza aid flotilla activists

Israeli naval forces intercepted the vessels in international waters on Monday evening, May 18, before deporting the activists to Turkey.

Images and videos shared after the activists’ arrival in Istanbul showed several detainees with bruises, cuts and facial injuries. Rights groups and campaign organisers accused Israeli personnel of using violence during the arrests and detention process.

Terrifying revelation. A Global Sumud Flotilla captain shows his back completely covered in massive bruises from Israeli forces.



He confirms the horrific reality that Arabic and non-white captives were beaten much worse. The Zionist regime's blatant criminality is fully exposed. pic.twitter.com/ZmQ1quFKsd — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) May 21, 2026

The Europe Palestine Network said released participants displayed “visible signs of torture” after being deported to Turkey. The group accused Israeli authorities of subjecting detainees to physical abuse, deprivation and degrading treatment.

Activists share testimonies after deportation

One flotilla participant claimed detainees were “illegally kidnapped” and violently handled inside Israeli detention facilities.

“Handcuffs on my hands and feet. Dragged me. When I couldn’t walk, they dragged me on the ground,” the activist said in testimony shared online.

Also Read Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

The participant further alleged that detainees were beaten, tightly restrained and mocked by guards. “They hit us. Hurt all of us a lot. Handcuffs so tight my hands lost feeling,” the activist said, adding: “They laughed all the time. Super sadistic.”

The activist also claimed detainees were stripped, photographed and mistreated throughout the night while in custody.

A Global Sumud Flotilla participant just testified from the depths of an Israeli detention center



"I was illegally kidnapped by Israel – like 425 other people."



"Handcuffs on my hands and feet. Dragged me. When I couldn't walk, they dragged me on the ground."



"They hit us.… pic.twitter.com/voewedwuy5 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) May 22, 2026

Belgian activist Julien Cabral, a 57-year-old participant in his first flotilla mission, told AFP he suffered a black eye and a wound to his temple after being struck during the raid on his vessel.

“I heard them say in English, ‘Let’s have some fun’,” Cabral said. He added that detainees were slapped, insulted and forced to repeatedly request basic necessities including food, water and hygiene products. He also claimed injured activists were refused access to medical treatment.

The Sumud Flotilla activists, kidnapped in international waters, have been hospitalized after being brutally tortured by Israeli forces. pic.twitter.com/qPBLK0wNs2 — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) May 21, 2026

Taking to Instagram, Doctors Against Genocide published photographs of released volunteers showing bruises and other injuries, which the organisation described as evidence of physical abuse.

Italian journalist Alessandro Mantovani, who was deported separately to Athens, said detainees were transferred to Ben Gurion Airport while restrained.

“We were taken in handcuffs and with chains on our feet,” Mantovani told reporters in Rome. “They kicked us and punched us and shouted ‘Welcome to Israel’.”

Additional claims circulated online accusing Israeli personnel of sexual violence and other degrading acts during detention.

“We were tortured. 180 people were systematically bashed and beaten. People had broken ribs, were sexually assaulted, tased in the face, and injected with unknown sedatives.”



Global Sumud Flotilla activist Juliet Lamont described severe abuse by Israeli occupation forces after… pic.twitter.com/NobpYyX8MP — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 22, 2026

🚨 Warning: distressful content!



Those genocidal maniacs RAPED humanitarian activist trying to take food and medicine to children in Gaza! And the worst is that even this they escalate to much worse forms with the 9000 Palestinians in israeli dungeons (almost 400 children)! pic.twitter.com/a0yuMuilvQ — Thiago Ávila (@thiagoavilabr) May 21, 2026

Diplomatic backlash grows

Israeli authorities have not publicly commented on the accusations made by the activists. Israel has consistently defended its interception of flotillas heading to Gaza, maintaining that its naval blockade is legal and necessary on security grounds.

The incident triggered diplomatic criticism after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted footage on X showing himself mocking detainees kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs.

France, Canada, Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands summoned Israeli ambassadors in response to the video and the reported treatment of activists.

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור



Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

European Council President Antonio Costa condemned the footage, calling Ben-Gvir’s conduct “completely unacceptable”.

Italy also demanded an official apology. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani contacted European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to seek discussions on possible sanctions against Ben-Gvir at the next EU foreign ministers’ meeting.