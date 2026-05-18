Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

Israeli forces intercepted the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) in international waters near Cyprus early on Monday, May 18.
In a statement posted on X, the organisers said military vessels were intercepting the convoy and Israeli forces had begun boarding some of the boats “in broad daylight”.The campaign called for safe passage for what it described as a “legal, non-violent humanitarian mission” and urged governments to intervene.
Videos shared online appeared to show Israeli forces surrounding and boarding several vessels as activists onboard documented the developments.
Aid convoy launched from Turkiye
The GSF 2026 Spring Mission was organised to deliver humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip and protest Israel’s naval blockade.
The convoy departed from Marmaris on Thursday, May 14, with 54 vessels carrying activists and supporters from nearly 70 countries.
Organisers said the flotilla later linked up with five civilian vessels that had sailed from Greece on Wednesday, May 13.
Earlier stages of the mission included aid ships leaving Barcelona on April 12, followed by the main fleet departing from Sicily on April 26.
Voyage tracking data released before the interception showed the convoy sailing in international waters about 310 nautical miles from Gaza.
Organisers report detentions
The Turkish branch of the campaign alleged that one of the flotilla’s vessels, Munki, faced “attack” and “close harassment” by Israeli military boats.
Unconfirmed reports suggested around 100 participants from Turkiye had been detained.
The convoy includes doctors, lawyers, journalists and international activists, alongside campaign board members Samira Akdeniz Ordu, Iman Makhloufi, Said Abu Kishk, Ko Tinmuang and Natalia Maria.
Israel vows to enforce blockade
Ahead of the operation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned the flotilla against continuing its journey.
“Change course and turn back immediately,” the ministry said.
Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held security consultations with military officials and was expected to oversee developments from naval command headquarters.
Israeli authorities said they would prevent any attempt to breach the naval blockade on Gaza.
Meanwhile, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that detainees from the flotilla were being transferred to a navy vessel before being transported to the Israeli port of Ashdod.
UN rapporteur calls for protection
Francesca Albanese urged Mediterranean countries to protect the flotilla after reports emerged of military vessels approaching the convoy.
“Hands off the Flotilla,” Albanese wrote on X, calling for the protection of civilian vessels attempting to reach Gaza.nɓbĥth
The interception comes as international concern continues to grow over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.