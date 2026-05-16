Explained: Why Israel plans to sue NYT over report on rape of Palestinians

Israel is considering legal action against The New York Times (NYT) after the newspaper published allegations of rape and sexual abuse made by Palestinian detainees against Israeli forces and prison guards.

The dispute has sparked wider debate over war reporting, human rights and press freedom during the Gaza conflict.

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What did The New York Times report?

On Monday, May 11, the NYT published an article by Nicholas Kristof titled “The Silence that Meets the Rape of Palestinians“.

The report was based on interviews with 14 Palestinian men and women who claimed they faced sexual violence, humiliation and mistreatment while in Israeli detention or during encounters with Israeli soldiers, prison guards and settlers.

The allegations included forced stripping, beatings, threats of sexual assault and rape with objects.

Nicholas Kristof at a public event. Photo: AFP

One Palestinian journalist claimed he was assaulted while blindfolded in detention. Another former detainee said he was attacked after trying to complain about alleged abuse inside prison.

A Palestinian woman interviewed in the report alleged she was strip-searched, beaten and threatened after being arrested following the October 7 attacks.

The article also included testimonies from a Gaza journalist and former child detainees who claimed they faced sexual threats and humiliation during interrogations.

Kristof wrote that some interviewees stayed anonymous because they feared retaliation or social stigma.

The report also referred to findings by United Nations bodies, human rights organisations and Israeli advocacy groups that have previously documented allegations involving Palestinian detainees.

How did Israel respond?

Israel strongly rejected the allegations after the article was published.

Beginning Tuesday, May 12, the Israel Foreign Ministry posted a series of statements on X accusing NYT of spreading false and politically motivated claims.

Israeli officials described the report as “blood libel” and claimed the newspaper relied on unverified sources linked to Hamas-affiliated networks.

Today, the @nytimes chose to publish one of the worst blood libels ever to appear in the modern press.



In an unfathomable inversion of reality, and through an endless stream of baseless lies, propagandist Nicholas Kristof turns the victim into the accused.

Israel – whose… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 11, 2026

Following the publication by Nicholas Kristof in The New York Times of one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press, which also received the backing of the newspaper, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign… — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 14, 2026

The ministry also accused the newspaper of publishing the article shortly before the release of an Israeli civil commission report examining allegations of sexual violence committed during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

Several posts by Israeli officials said the newspaper ignored or downplayed evidence collected by the commission regarding abuse of Israeli hostages.

Officials further argued that the article attempted to draw false comparisons between Hamas attacks and Israeli military during the war.

The dispute escalated on Thursday, May 14, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said legal advisers had been instructed to prepare possible defamation proceedings against the newspaper and Kristof.

In a post on X, Netanyahu accused the article of defamiřng Israeli soldiers and vowed to fight the allegations “in the court of public opinion and in the court of law”.

Today I instructed my legal advisers to consider the harshest legal action against The New York Times and Nicholas Kristof.



They defamed the soldiers of Israel and perpetuated a blood libel about rape, trying to create a false symmetry between the genocidal terrorists of Hamas… — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 14, 2026

How has The New York Times responded?

The NYT defended the report and rejected Israel’s accusations.

On Wednesday, May 13, a spokesperson said the article was carefully reported and that testimonies were checked through witnesses, legal records and supporting documents whenever possible.

The newspaper also said the report was compared with previous investigations and findings published by rights groups and international organisations.

After Israel threatened legal action, the NYT said any lawsuit would have “no merit” and described the move as an attempt to discourage critical reporting.

Can Israel sue the newspaper?

Israeli lawyer Liat Bergman Ravid told the BBC that Israeli law usually discourages defamation cases by government bodies because of free speech protections.

Another Israeli lawyer, Idan Seger, said Israeli courts could place stricter proof requirements on the newspaper, although US laws strongly protect press freedom.

Why has the issue received global attention?

The controversy has reopened debate about how sexual violence allegations are reported in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

After the October 7 attacks, international attention focused heavily on allegations involving Israeli women and hostages in Gaza.

Kristof’s report shifted attention towards allegations made by Palestinians against Israeli authorities, an issue rights groups say has received less international attention.

The dispute has also raised questions about media standards and how reports involving Israelis and Palestinians are covered by international news organisations.