US court blocks sanctions on outspoken UN Gaza expert

A US federal court has temporarily suspended sanctions imposed on UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese by the Trump administration, in a ruling seen as a major setback for Washington’s measures against the outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Albanese announced the decision on X Thursday, May 14, saying the judge ruled that “protecting the freedom of speech is always in the public interest”.

The order was issued by US District Judge Richard Leon, who said the sanctions likely violated Albanese’s First Amendment rights. In the court opinion, Leon wrote that the government could not penalise speech simply because it disagreed with the views being expressed.

“Albanese has done nothing more than speak,” the judge stated, noting that her recommendations to the International Criminal Court (ICC) were non-binding opinions.

BREAKING! US court ha suspended the US sanctions against me!

As the judge says: "Protecting the Freedom of speech is always just the public interest".

Thanks to my daughter and my husband for stepping up to defend me, and everyone who has helped so far.



Together we are One. pic.twitter.com/z6L3tb7Esp — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) May 13, 2026

Trump admin imposed sanctions in 2025

The sanctions were introduced in July 2025 by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio under an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

The measures barred Albanese from entering the United States and restricted her access to banking services connected to the US financial system.

At the time, the US State Department accused the UN official of promoting “lawfare” through efforts to encourage ICC investigations into alleged war crimes committed in Gaza by US and Israeli nationals.

The administration also criticised her outreach to major American firms over business links with Israel. Companies named in her reports included Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Palantir.

Family challenged sanctions in court

The legal challenge was filed in February 2026 by Albanese’s husband, Massimiliano Cali, and their daughter, a US citizen. The lawsuit argued that the sanctions had effectively “debanked” Albanese, making everyday financial activities nearly impossible.

Albanese thanked her family and supporters after the ruling, calling the decision a victory for free speech and international advocacy.

Criticism of Gaza war

The UN rapporteur has drawn global attention for her criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and calls for international accountability over alleged violations during the conflict.

The Gaza war began after Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages, according to Israeli authorities. Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 72,740 people have been killed since Israel launched its military offensive on the enclave.