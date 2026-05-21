Traffic advisory issued for SRH and RCB match in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) match taking place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal on Friday, May 22, the Malkajgiri Traffic Police will be implementing traffic diversions on certain routes.
Moderate traffic congestion is expected from 12 pm to 12 am in and around Uppal, Habsiguda, Nagole, Ramanthapur, Boduppal and Amberpet routes.
Diversions will be in place for heavy vehicles, including lorries, tippers, tankers, private buses, tractors, JCBs, etc.
Audience visiting the stadium for the match can park their vehicles at the Google map locations specified here.
Suggested routes
|S.No
|Route of approach of Heavy vehicles
|Diversion Point/End point of plying
|Diversion / Suggested route
|1
|Ghatkesar → Chengicherla → Boduppal → Peerzadiguda → Uppal → LB Nagar
|HMDA Bhagavath, Uppal at Mehfil Hotel
|HMDA Bhaghyath → Nagole → L.B. Nagar
|2
|LB Nagar → Uppal → Ghatkesar or Tarnaka
|U Turn at Nagole Metro Station
|Nagole Metro Station → HMDA Bhgayath → Toyota U Turn → Boudduppal → Chengicherla → Ghatkesar (or) IOCL Cherlapally → Tarnaka
|3
|Tarnaka → Uppal → Ghatkesar or LB Nagar
|Habsiguda X Road
|Nacharam → NFC Rotary → IOCL Cherlapally → Chengicherla → Ghatkesar (or) Boudduppal → HMDA Bhagatayath → Nagole → L.B. Nagar
|4
|Ramanthapur → Uppal → Ghatkesar or LB Nagar
|Street No 8
|Habsiguda X Roads → Nacharam → NFC Rotary → IOCL Cherlapally → Ghatkesar or LB Nagar