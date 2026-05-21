Traffic advisory issued for SRH and RCB match in Hyderabad

Moderate traffic congestion is expected from 12 pm to 12 am in and around Uppal, Habsiguda, Nagole, Ramanthapur, Boduppal and Amberpet routes.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2026 6:02 pm IST
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Sunrises Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In view of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) versus Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) match taking place at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal on Friday, May 22, the Malkajgiri Traffic Police will be implementing traffic diversions on certain routes.

Moderate traffic congestion is expected from 12 pm to 12 am in and around Uppal, Habsiguda, Nagole, Ramanthapur, Boduppal and Amberpet routes.

Diversions will be in place for heavy vehicles, including lorries, tippers, tankers, private buses, tractors, JCBs, etc.

Subhan Bakery

Audience visiting the stadium for the match can park their vehicles at the Google map locations specified here.

Suggested routes

S.NoRoute of approach of Heavy vehiclesDiversion Point/End point of plyingDiversion / Suggested route
1Ghatkesar → Chengicherla → Boduppal → Peerzadiguda → Uppal → LB NagarHMDA Bhagavath, Uppal at Mehfil HotelHMDA Bhaghyath → Nagole → L.B. Nagar
2LB Nagar → Uppal → Ghatkesar or TarnakaU Turn at Nagole Metro StationNagole Metro Station → HMDA Bhgayath → Toyota U Turn → Boudduppal → Chengicherla → Ghatkesar (or) IOCL Cherlapally → Tarnaka
3Tarnaka → Uppal → Ghatkesar or LB NagarHabsiguda X RoadNacharam → NFC Rotary → IOCL Cherlapally → Chengicherla → Ghatkesar (or) Boudduppal → HMDA Bhagatayath → Nagole → L.B. Nagar
4Ramanthapur → Uppal → Ghatkesar or LB NagarStreet No 8Habsiguda X Roads → Nacharam → NFC Rotary → IOCL Cherlapally → Ghatkesar or LB Nagar

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 21st May 2026 6:02 pm IST

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