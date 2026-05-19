Birth certificates to property tax: MeeSeva WhatsApp service expanded for GHMC

Hyderabad: Telangana’s MeeSeva platform has added nine new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) services to its WhatsApp chatbot channel, allowing residents to apply for property tax services, trade licence renewals, birth and death certificate corrections and related civic services directly through a chat interface without visiting a government office.

The services, which also include property door number and name corrections and registration of births and deaths at home, are accessible by saving the MeeSeva WhatsApp number (8096958096), sending a message to activate the chatbot and following on-screen prompts to fill in details and complete payment.

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The WhatsApp channel was launched on November 18 last year as an additional delivery arm of the state’s MeeSeva digital services platform. Officials said it has seen strong uptake since launch, with birth certificates, income certificates, police challans and electricity bill payments among the most frequently accessed services.

The expansion is part of the state government’s broader push to widen digital access to civic services across Telangana, the Electronic Service Delivery division of the IT and Communications Department said.