Telangana launches MeeSeva WhatsApp services for property and registration needs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced property- and land-related services through WhatsApp under the MeeSeva platform.

The initiative was rolled out following directions from IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu to expand digital service delivery across the state. MeeSeva Commissioner T Ravikiran announced that the new services aim to make government processes more accessible, efficient, and citizen-friendly.

MeeSeva had already been offering services such as birth and income certificates, police challan payments, and electricity bill payments. With this expansion, users in Telangana can now access stamp duty, registration, and other property-related services directly via WhatsApp.

How to access the service

Citizens need to save the official MeeSeva WhatsApp number — 80969 58096 — and send a “Hi” message to begin. They will then be guided to enter their details, fill out forms, and complete payments online.

For services like penalty payments or document deficiencies, users must finalize payments online and then visit the concerned Sub-Registrar’s office to collect documents.

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The service also includes access to Encumbrance Certificates (EC). After approval by the Sub-Registrar, certified EC copies will be sent directly to users on WhatsApp.

Additionally, services such as stamp purchases, franking, society registrations, RTI applications, and firm-related services are now available through this platform.

Officials believe this initiative will reduce the need for in-person visits and significantly improve convenience for citizens across Telangana.