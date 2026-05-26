Hyderabad: Sheep prices in Hyderabad have nearly doubled ahead of Bakrid this year, driven by strong demand and a shortage in cattle supply. The average price has climbed to Rs 35,000, compared to Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 last year. Premium animals are being sold for as much as Rs 3 lakh.

The city is also seeing a growing appetite for exotic and high-end animals this season. At Attapur, one of the more prominent pre-Bakrid markets, goats and sheep sourced from Kashmir, Ladakh and abroad are on sale. Demand for Qurbani services, which dipped sharply during the COVID-19 years, is also gradually picking up.

A business worth crores

Bakrid generates crores in business turnover across Hyderabad and other Telangana districts every year, drawing in traders from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, who set up at temporary markets across the city.

With prices higher than last year, overall turnover is expected to rise.

The biggest markets are at Mehdipatnam and Jiyaguda. Animals are also available at Balapur, Falaknuma, Kalapather, Langer Houz, Chanchalguda, Khilwat, Mallepally and Bowenpally.

Alongside out-of-town traders, local businesses and groups of young entrepreneurs also enter the seasonal trade, setting up shop in the weeks before the festival.