Traffic diversions on Hyderabad-Mumbai Highway from May 24

Hyderabad: Traffic will be diverted from May 24 on the Hyderabad-Mumbai Highway (NH-65) due to the ongoing construction of retaining (RE) walls, the Cyberabad Traffic Police said on Saturday, May 23.

The road construction is a part of the vehicle underpass project at the Novopan Junction.

Vehicles travelling from ORR and Sangareddy towards Patancheru will be diverted at Pocharam Kaman onto the left-side service road up to Patancheru Vegetable Market Road, where the traffic will rejoin NH-65.

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Traffic from Patancheru towards Sangareddy will be diverted onto the right-side service road near Incor Lake City Apartments up to Ramky Infra Tower before merging back onto NH-65.

The diversions will remain in place until the completion of the road works, the traffic advisory said.