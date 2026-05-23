Traffic diversions on Hyderabad-Mumbai Highway from May 24

The road construction is a part of the vehicle underpass project at the Novopan Junction.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 9:44 pm IST
A busy urban street with heavy traffic and tall buildings in a cityscape.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Traffic will be diverted from May 24 on the Hyderabad-Mumbai Highway (NH-65) due to the ongoing construction of retaining (RE) walls, the Cyberabad Traffic Police said on Saturday, May 23.

The road construction is a part of the vehicle underpass project at the Novopan Junction.

Vehicles travelling from ORR and Sangareddy towards Patancheru will be diverted at Pocharam Kaman onto the left-side service road up to Patancheru Vegetable Market Road, where the traffic will rejoin NH-65.

Subhan Bakery

Traffic from Patancheru towards Sangareddy will be diverted onto the right-side service road near Incor Lake City Apartments up to Ramky Infra Tower before merging back onto NH-65.

The diversions will remain in place until the completion of the road works, the traffic advisory said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 9:44 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button