Punugulu, cheese-burst dosas, pani puri, bhajjis, juices and tea, among other treats, have always defined the street food landscape of Hyderabad. However, as the city welcomed high-rises and global corporate giants with open arms, the appetite for international cuisine followed suit.

So now, an unusual sight is becoming common in the popular tech corridors of the city. The food streets have evolved to the point where you see Miso Ramen being sold right beside bhuttas and sourdough pizzas served with a hot piping cup of Irani chai.

What we are essentially witnessing is the democratisation of global dining. High-end, premium cuisines that were once guarded behind the glass doors of fine dining spaces in Jubilee Hills have come to the streets, and food trucks are to be credited for it. Hyderabad’s streets are expanding its global culinary vocabulary, and the city’s foodies are all for it.

Mapping the world on Hyderabad’s streets

Located in Kondapur, Torii Treats is the latest addition to the food trucks that have dominated the streets of Hyderabad. One might go here expecting mainstream snacks, but it is a refreshing surprise and a welcome change to the street food scene, with its wide selection of Japanese ramen, sushi, bao and tempura. Its Spicy Miso Ramen, Yasai Maki Sushi and Paneer Bao buns are a must-try when here.

Moving on from Kondapur, the Silpa Gram Craft Village of Madhapur is where all the action is. Starting with RK’s Korean Street food, a truck that is capitalising on the city’s massive K-culture wave by doling out fiery Korean fried chicken, corndogs, and comforting bowls of street-style ramen to crowds of young professionals.

Then there is also a European contingent on these streets that is equally formidable and surprisingly uncompromising in technique. The ABCD Food Truck has elevated the humble potato by strictly replicating Belgium’s traditional, meticulous hand-cut fries. It has turned a simple side dish into an artisanal street anchor flanked by gourmet toppings and dips.

The neighbourhood block also offers a sophisticated midnight dessert ritual at Ilatto, an Italian gelato truck whose presence near Knowledge City has made smooth, from-scratch gelatos the new standard for winding down after a long shift. Their hazelnut affogato is a must-try when here.

In Bachupally, the unmistakable, smoky scent of burning wood draws diners towards Proof’d Pizza. This truck serves wood-fired sourdough pizzas, bringing gourmet food quite literally to the streets. Proof’d is a true hidden gem because of its unique menu, which includes Bhoot Jholokia Pizza, Spicy Pineapple Pizza, Pesto Pasta Chicken, Tiramisu and more.

Hyderabad has always been a city that embraces the world while fiercely protecting its own culinary identity. By absorbing sushi, sourdough and gelatos in its street fabric, the city once again proves that its palette is as expansive as its history.

These trucks prove that the “midnight bandi” is not going anywhere, but it officially has company.