Teach a lesson: Hyderabad cleric urges boycott of cattle sacrifice in Bakrid

Hyderabad: Islamic scholar Mohammed Jaffar Pasha Hussami asked the community to desist from sacrificing big cattle this year during Eid al-Adha to teach a lesson to those opposing the religious practice.

He said the Muslims should take a lesson from West Bengal, where the community decided not to buy cattle or sacrifice them.

“If you stop buying cattle for one year. It will teach a lesson to those opposing the cattle sacrifice. The Muslims should do it,” said Jaffar Pasha.

He further stated that if the chief minister directs the officials, no one will dare to stop vehicles transporting cattle for Bakrid.

“The government should withdraw all the checkpoints set up in the state. We think the police, on the one hand, are trying to please the Muslim community, and on the other hand, giving a free hand to the Gau Rakshak groups,” he said.

The religious scholar also said that there was a coordination meeting of the Police department on the Eid al-Fitr festival, but it was cancelled at the last minute.



Maulana Jaffar Pasha advised the Muslims to keep their surroundings clean during Eid al-Adha and not to throw the animal waste on roads.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President seeks national animal status for cow

Pasha’s call comes days after Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President, Maulana Arshad Madani, urged the Centre to grant the national animal status to cows.

Addressing a public meeting, Madani said, ” Why are people being killed in the name of cows? I urge the public not to slaughter cows since it is a sacred animals according to Hinduism. Just like Peacock is the national bird, the cow should be declared the national animal.”

गाय को ‘‘राष्ट्रीय पशु’’ घोषित करने से सरकार आखिर क्यों बच रही है? गाय के नाम पर मॉब लिंचिंग, बेगुनाह इंसानों की हत्या और नफ़रत की राजनीति अब बंद होनी चाहिए!



जमीयत उलमा-ए-हिंद की केवल इतनी मांग है कि गाय को ‘‘राष्ट्रीय पशु’’ का दर्जा देकर इस विवाद का स्थायी समाधान निकाला जाए।… pic.twitter.com/XxAea8VIBi — Arshad Madani (@ArshadMadani007) May 21, 2026

He said that those who sell cows, those who purchase them, those who slaughter them and those who consume them are all criminals.

Madani, who is also the Vice President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), said that those who slaughter cows must be hanged till death.