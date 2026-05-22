Sonakshi Sinha to Vijay Varma: Bollywood backs Cockroach Janta Party

Hyderabad: Bollywood usually enters internet trends when they are safe, glamorous or promotional. A dance audio, a film challenge, a brand campaign that is familiar territory. But the Cockroach Janta Party, has rapidly amassed over 20 million followers on Instagram, is not that kind of trend anymore.

What makes this moment different is the kind of public support it is receiving. When an actor like Konkona Sen Sharma, known for politically aware cinema, an actor and social voice like Dia Mirza, mainstream names like Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Esha Gupta and Raghav Juyal, filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Bhardwaj, and digital heavyweights like Dhruv Rathee, Sourav Joshi, Faisal Shaikh, Purav Jha and Uorfi Javed amplify the same movement, it no longer remains just another meme on the timeline. The serious part is not the name. The serious part is the anger hiding behind it.

For a generation that has grown up with exam pressure, job anxiety, rising costs and the constant feeling of being dismissed, the Cockroach Janta Party has become more than a funny logo. It has become a way of saying that young people are tired of being mocked for circumstances they did not create. The celebrity support matters here because Bollywood and creator culture rarely stand so openly with youth frustration unless the mood outside is too loud to ignore.

The Cockroach Janta Party was formed after unemployed youth were reportedly compared to “cockroaches,” a remark that triggered anger and gave birth to the satirical movement. Reports say the group, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, has since become a viral outlet for Gen Z concerns around unemployment, inflation, education and political frustration.

So, while the name still carries the sting of satire, the message is no longer a joke. Gen Z took an insult, turned it into identity, and now Bollywood’s support has pushed that identity into the national conversation.