Bengaluru IT firms reject mandatory full work-from-home model

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association has opposed calls for a large-scale mandatory work-from-home system, stating that a complete remote-working setup is not feasible for Bengaluru’s technology sector.

The association, which represents over 4,500 IT firms located across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor in Bengaluru, said most companies are already functioning under hybrid work arrangements that combine office and remote work.

Industry representatives clarified that while flexible work policies are being followed by many organisations, implementing a permanent full work-from-home structure across the sector would create serious operational and security-related difficulties.

According to the association, several Bengaluru-based companies work closely with foreign clients, especially from the United States and Europe, where strict compliance and real-time coordination are essential. Because of this, many firms still require employees to attend offices regularly.

The association particularly highlighted concerns in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector, where handling confidential customer information and maintaining data security standards make complete remote operations difficult.

Officials stated that work-from-home policies should remain an internal decision of individual companies depending on employee roles, client expectations and business requirements. They stressed that such arrangements cannot be imposed uniformly across the entire IT industry.

The association also clarified that the government has not issued any official mandatory guidelines directing companies to implement full work-from-home systems. Therefore, reports suggesting a major shift towards complete remote work are inaccurate, industry representatives said.

The statement comes at a time when discussions are intensifying over Bengaluru’s growing traffic congestion and pressure on urban infrastructure. Some experts and public representatives have suggested wider work-from-home adoption as a possible solution to reduce congestion on major roads, especially along the ORR technology belt.

However, IT companies argue that despite the success of hybrid models after the pandemic, physical office interaction remains important for teamwork, innovation, project management and secure handling of sensitive business data.

Industry leaders maintained that most firms will continue with flexible hybrid systems instead of moving entirely to remote work.