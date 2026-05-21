New premium ‘preview theatre’ launched in Hyderabad: All details

Hyderabad: Prasad, a global leader in film preservation, restoration, and post-production, today announced the launch of its Premium Preview Theatre at its Hyderabad studio, marking a significant step in its ongoing infrastructure enhancement journey.

Designed as more than just a screening space, the Preview Theatre offers filmmakers a refined, high-quality cinematic environment to experience their content exactly as intended. Built within the studio ecosystem, the facility enables directors, producers, and creative teams to review edits, conduct internal screenings, and host exclusive previews in a controlled, theatre-like setting.

Positioned at a critical stage of the filmmaking process, the Preview Theatre reflects Prasad’s continued commitment to enabling storytelling through thoughtfully designed infrastructure.

The theatre features high-quality projection and advanced sound capabilities, along with comfortable seating and an acoustically optimised environment to ensure an immersive and accurate viewing experience.

The preview theatre features an immersive Dolby Atmos soundscape paired with a DCI-compliant, native 4K Christie digital cinema projection system. Complemented by a well-designed lobby and supporting amenities, the space is ideal for preview screenings, private showcases, media interactions, and curated industry events.

This launch is part of Prasad’s phased infrastructure upgrade, aimed at strengthening its end-to-end post-production ecosystem.

Speaking on the development, Abhishek Prasad, Director & CTO, Prasad said: “This Preview Theatre is not just an addition to our infrastructure, but a space built around a crucial moment in the filmmaking journey. There comes a stage where a film needs to be experienced exactly as intended, and we wanted to create an environment that enables that with accuracy and consistency. As we continue to strengthen our ecosystem in phases, our focus remains on creating meaningful, high-quality spaces that support filmmakers at every step of the process.”