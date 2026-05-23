Hyderabad: Rumours surrounding the alleged relationship between Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran have once again taken social media by storm. The latest buzz claims that the duo may reportedly tie the knot later this year, making the topic one of the hottest discussions in both film and cricket circles.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya Maran’s rumoured wedding

According to reports circulating online, both families have allegedly agreed to the marriage and are planning a grand destination wedding in Spain, followed by a lavish reception in Chennai. A report by Filmibeat also claimed that preparations for the alleged wedding are already being discussed.

However, it is important to note that neither Anirudh, Kavya Maran nor their family members have officially confirmed these reports, and all the claims currently remain purely speculative.

Their age gap

As the rumours continue to spread rapidly, fans have also become curious about the duo’s age gap. Anirudh Ravichander, who was born in 1990, is currently 36 years old in 2026, while Kavya Maran, born in 1992, is 34 years old. This means there is an age difference of around two years between the two.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that rumours about Anirudh and Kavya Maran’s relationship have surfaced online. Similar speculation had gone viral in 2025 as well, following which Anirudh jokingly reacted by saying, “Wedding? Haha… Please stop the rumours.” He also avoided answering questions related to marriage during a recent public event, which further fuelled online curiosity.

On the professional front, Anirudh remains one of the busiest music composers in the Indian film industry, with several major projects in his lineup. Meanwhile, Kavya Maran, the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran, continues to enjoy massive popularity on social media, especially after her frequent appearances during IPL matches.