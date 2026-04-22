Inside Kavya Maran’s Rs 25 crore car collection: Ferrari to Bentley

Hyderabad: The elegant co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran, is not just known for her passionate presence in the stands, she’s also rumoured to have an opulent car collection that perfectly mirrors her elite lifestyle.

While fans are used to spotting her cheering with intensity during nail-biting IPL clashes, off the field, Kavya’s garage tells a completely different story, one of power, prestige, and serious money.

Kavya Maran is believed to be linked to a lineup of high-end cars that would make even seasoned collectors pause, here’s the list :

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom RS 10 –12 Crore

This is not just a car, it’s the ultimate status symbol. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is all about unmatched luxury and comfort, often associated with royalty and top business leaders. From its signature star-lit roof to its ultra-smooth ride, it’s designed to make every journey feel like a first-class experience.

2. Bentley Bentayga RS 4–5 Crore

The Bentley Bentayga blends luxury with everyday usability. It’s a high-end SUV known for its plush interiors, premium craftsmanship, and powerful presence on the road. This is the kind of car that offers both comfort and dominance, perfect for those who want the best of both worlds.

3. Ferrari Roma RS 3.5–4 Crore

The Ferrari Roma brings speed and style into the mix. Sleek, sporty, and impossible to ignore, it’s built for performance and attention. This is the kind of car that stands out instantly and adds a bold, energetic vibe to the collection.

4. BMW i7 RS 2 Crore

The BMW i7 represents modern luxury with a futuristic edge. Known for its silent electric drive and ultra-premium interiors, it offers features like a large rear entertainment screen and a lounge-like seating experience. It’s less about driving and more about enjoying the ride in complete comfort.

What makes her collection stand out isn’t just the price tags, it’s the taste. From classic ultra-luxury icons like Rolls-Royce to modern electric sophistication with BMW, Kavya’s choices reflect someone who understands both legacy and evolution.

Being the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran, Kavya has seamlessly stepped into the spotlight but she has carved her own identity. Whether it’s her viral reactions during IPL matches or her poised presence in business circles, she has become one of the most talked-about faces in Indian cricket ownership.

With a garage that can go toe to toe with Bollywood’s biggest names and top business moguls, Kavya Maran isn’t just supporting a team she’s redefining what elite really looks like.

Comment down and let us know what you think about her collection!