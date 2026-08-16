Lucknow Rapido cab driver suspended for 99 years, 11 months

Uttar Pradesh: Rapido has allegedly suspended a 30-year-old cab driver working in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for 99 years and 11 months for confronting Indian Railway officials using casteist slurs.

Ankit Kumar belongs to the Chamar (Dalit) community. In a video (click here), he said the four employees were constantly speaking ill of their senior officer, also a Dalit.

He questioned the officers and asked them to get out of his cab. “Aap kaise in shabdo ka istamaal kar sakthe hai? Unka naam lo, poori jaathi ko kyu bol rahein ho (How can you use casteist remarks? If you have a problem with a person, use their name; why are you defaming his community?),” he angrily asked.

In a subsequent video, Amit Kumar has claimed that following the incident, he has been suspended by Rapido.

Ankit Kumar, the cab driver who confronted four Indian Railways employees allegedly using casteist slur against a senior official in Lucknow, has been suspended for 99 years 11 months from Rapido. https://t.co/M8TMJipBPl pic.twitter.com/pJJYHs1XdH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 15, 2026

“Company kame-se-kam mujhse ek baar mera paksh pooch lethi, uske baad mujhe suspend karthi ya na karthi, woh unka faisala tha. Lekin bina mujhse pooche ki kya hua tha, mujhe suspend kar diya (The company should have at least heard my side of the story once. After that, whether they chose to suspend me or not was their decision. But they suspended me without even asking what had happened),” he said.

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He further said that he had no personal animosity towards the railway officials, adding that his anger stemmed from their allegedly casteist conversation. “Apne hee ek adhikari ke khilaaf woh aise jaathi shabd bolthe gaye, tho maine iteraaz kiya (They kept making casteist remarks against one of their own officers, so I objected),” he said.